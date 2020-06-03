Bokf Na Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,975,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,497,043,000 after buying an additional 1,010,960 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,817,278 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.58. 11,944,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average is $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.