Bokf Na Has $32.19 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $11.71 on Wednesday, reaching $401.48. 54,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,224. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.51 and a 200-day moving average of $387.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

