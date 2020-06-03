Bokf Na Purchases 41,924 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,421. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

