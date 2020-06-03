Bokf Na Purchases 9,076 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bokf Na grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.36. 2,173,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

