Bokf Na Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 8,799,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,992,400. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

