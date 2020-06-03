Bokf Na Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.71 on Wednesday, hitting $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.76.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

