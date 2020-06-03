Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $97.21. 6,005,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

