Bokf Na Sells 17,210 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.21% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,030,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 241,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.41. 21,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,512. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

