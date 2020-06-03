Bokf Na Sells 2,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 1,065,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,700,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

