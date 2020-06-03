BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, BOMB has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00014541 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $47,372.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030086 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 250.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,635.22 or 1.00301392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00077415 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 923,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,383 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

