Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as low as $10.76. Brambles shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4,679,891 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.03 and a 200 day moving average of A$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

Get Brambles alerts:

In related news, insider Nessa O’Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.46 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,570.00 ($30,191.49). Also, insider James(Jim) Miller acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.89 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,083.50 ($39,775.53). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,229 shares of company stock valued at $147,708.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.