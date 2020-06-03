Brickley Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.44. 626,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,825. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

