Brickley Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 8,323,911 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.