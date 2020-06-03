Brickley Wealth Management Takes $301,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 8,799,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,992,400. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

