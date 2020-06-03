Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 865,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,821. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

