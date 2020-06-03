Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $7.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.92. Biogen reported earnings of $9.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.43 to $35.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.01 to $37.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.53. 33,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.90. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

