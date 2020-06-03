Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($12.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.80) to ($5.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.99) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

