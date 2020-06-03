Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of CP traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, reaching $260.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.