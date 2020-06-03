Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.03) and the highest is $4.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $16.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $21.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $874.90.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,051.67. 22,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,023. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,087.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $916.54 and a 200 day moving average of $823.60.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total transaction of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,378. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 139,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

