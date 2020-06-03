Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $13.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,830,410 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,871,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,078.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 457,197 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,992,000 after purchasing an additional 398,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

