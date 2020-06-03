Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $33.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.23 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $33.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $133.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.44 million to $137.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.26 million, with estimates ranging from $137.49 million to $139.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

