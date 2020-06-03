Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $227.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $262.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 9,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.32.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.