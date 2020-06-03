Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of MBWM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.77. 3,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.