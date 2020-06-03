Brokerages Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.60. SB One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

