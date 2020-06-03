Brokerages Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 199 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,972 shares of company stock worth $72,037. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

