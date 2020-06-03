Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

