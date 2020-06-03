Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,503 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $123.90 and a 12 month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

