Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. 44,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

