Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 162.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 23.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 2.25% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $257,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 292,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 242,607 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 211,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

