Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 40,291 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 1.31% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 15,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,207. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

