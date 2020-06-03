Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 200,853 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,853 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 1.68% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 7,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,915. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.