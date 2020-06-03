Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 5,573 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 183,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

