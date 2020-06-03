Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Down 14.3%

Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 102,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 63,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.