Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

