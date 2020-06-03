Capital & Regional plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CAL opened at GBX 134.10 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 302.50 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital & Regional will post 446.000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Capital & Regional to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Capital & Regional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.98).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

