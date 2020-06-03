Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $323,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,941.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 231,210 shares worth $10,929,358. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. 14,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

