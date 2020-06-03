Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.36, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

CADNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

