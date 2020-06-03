CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

CBFV opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,123 shares of company stock worth $229,166. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

