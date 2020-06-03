Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 32,400 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 132,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 1,168,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

