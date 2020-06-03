Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 80,161 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 5.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.36% of Equinix worth $192,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 889,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,982 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.11.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $718.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $676.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

