Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 3.8% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.79% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $136,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $6,130,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.56. 869,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,203. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

