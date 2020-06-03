Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 59,315 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 133,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,811. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $2,429,496. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

