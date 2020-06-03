Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,142,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $208.80. 814,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,986. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

