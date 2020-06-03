Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys Shares of 729,708 Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,649,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.49% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.