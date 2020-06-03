Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,166. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

