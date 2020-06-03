Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893,328 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises about 2.8% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.95% of CubeSmart worth $101,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 74,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

