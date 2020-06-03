Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317,608 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.59% of American Campus Communities worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 2,555,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,357. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.