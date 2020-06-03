Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $33.71 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,545 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.37% of Medical Properties Trust worth $33,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 118,262 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,358. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

