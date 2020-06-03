Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $86.43 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,984 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 2.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $86,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HPP traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,580. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128,125 shares of company stock worth $2,989,110. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

