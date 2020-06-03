Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ameren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after buying an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

